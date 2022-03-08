Personizer

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
All data is stored within the Frankfurt/Germany AWS data center. Daily backups were stored for the last 35 days. Monthly backups are stored for the last 6 months. The backups are deleted afterwards and are stored using the AWS Backup service in Frankfurt/Germany.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Daily backups were stored for the last 35 days. Monthly backups are stored for the last 6 months. The backups are deleted afterwards and are stored using the AWS Backup service in Frankfurt/Germany.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data is stored within the Frankfurt/Germany AWS data center.
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no