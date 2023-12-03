Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The komodor application collects personal information, Voluntary information (email, username), and Kubernetes cluster information.
Komodor has a 30 day retention policy for all Kubernetes resources enforced by an automated process.
Integration for Slack does not require any of these fields as this integration does not require any user data to be used.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
All Kubernetes resource data is removed after 30 days. data is not archived.
On integration removal, all integration information is deleted from komodor databases.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Komodor’s integration for Slack does not require or store any personal or Kubernetes data from Slack. Therefore, no data is stored as part of this integration. Any temporary data processing that occurs does not involve data retention or storage on Komodor’s servers.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Personal and Kubernetes data is hosted and encrypted under RDS databases.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no