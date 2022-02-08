SolarWinds Incident Response (EU)

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati SolarWinds Incident Response keeps personal data as long as required to provide the Online Services you have requested or registered for and comply with applicable laws. You have a right to request from SolarWinds Incident Response access to and rectification or erasure of your personal data or restriction of processing concerning you, as well as the right to data portability under the EU GDPR. You also have the right to object, on grounds relating to your particular situation, at any time to the processing of your personal data by us and we can be required to no longer process your personal data. In general, you have the right to object to our processing of your personal data for direct marketing purposes. If you have a right to object and you exercise this right, your personal data will no longer be processed for such purposes by us. You can exercise such rights by accessing the information in your account, by emailing technicalsupport@solarwinds.com.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Users may request that we delete your account information by sending an email to technicalsupport@solarwinds.com, but please note that we may be required (by law or otherwise) to keep this information and not delete it (or to keep this information for a certain time, in which case we will comply with your deletion request only after we have fulfilled such requirements).SolarWinds Incident Response will respond to such requests within thirty (30) days or sooner if required by applicable law. When we delete account information, it will be deleted from the active database, but may remain in our archives for a limited amount of time. We will otherwise retain your information for as long as your account is active, as needed to provide you with the Online Services you have requested, or as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We are committed to protecting the security of information received via Online Services, including PII. We provide reasonable and appropriate administrative, technical, and physical security controls to protect your PII from unauthorized access, use, or disclosure. For example, we use secure socket layer technology (SSL/TLS) in connection with our Online Services. We also require you to enter a password to access your account information. Please do not disclose your account password to anyone else. Despite our efforts, no security controls are 100% risk-free, and SolarWinds Incident Response does not warrant or guarantee that your PII will be secure in all circumstances.

Sedi dei data center Germania

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Google cloud

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no