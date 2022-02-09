Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Screeb will retain Customer data in accordance with General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR). Data of inactive users are removed automatically after 3 years.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Under Article 17 of the GDPR, individuals have the right to have personal data erased. This is also known as the 'right to be forgotten'. The right only applies to data held at the time the request is received. It does not apply to data that may be created in the future. We remove data upon request, either for a single customer user or for the global customer account. The request usually takes 2 open days. Please contact us on support or at support@screeb.app. For reliability reasons, we don't alter backups. Personal data will be deleted permanently at the end of the backup retention period (from 7 days to 1 month). Data collected by Screeb can be anonymous. If Screeb is not able to identify the end-user doing a direct removal request, the demand will be rejected. A request coming from the Screeb customer will be accepted immediately. Data from inactive visitors are removed automatically after 3 years.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Under Article 17 of the GDPR, individuals have the right to have personal data erased. This is also known as the 'right to be forgotten'. The right only applies to data held at the time the request is received. It does not apply to data that may be created in the future. We remove data upon request, either for a single customer user or for the global customer account. The request usually takes 2 open days. Please contact us on support or at support@screeb.app. For reliability reasons, we don't alter backups. Personal data will be deleted permanently at the end of the backup retention period (from 7 days to 1 month). Data collected by Screeb can be anonymous. If Screeb is not able to identify the end-user doing a direct removal request, the demand will be rejected. A request coming from the Screeb customer will be accepted immediately. Data from inactive visitors are removed automatically after 3 years.

Sedi dei data center Francia

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati See the full privacy policy here: https://screeb.app/security-privacy/ Postgresql with Master/Slave replication. Daily backups with 1-week retention.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati OVH + Scaleway

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no