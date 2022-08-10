Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Inclusive Bot will retain only the necessary data to fulfill its promised features to the users. This is in accordance with GDPR, CCPA and CPRA.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Inclusive Bot removes all user data on request. In addition to a periodic removal of inactive accounts (no activity in the past 3 years). This is in accordance with GDPR, CCPA and CPRA.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Inclusive Bot securely stores the data it requires to operate. This is in accordance with GDPR, CCPA and CPRA.