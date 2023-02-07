Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We retain information collected through the App for as long as you use the App. If you delete the App, we typically retain personal information for no longer than three months after the App is deleted. We may retain personal information for a longer period but only if it is needed for the purpose of addressing tax, corporate, compliance, employment, litigation, or other legal rights and obligations. In those cases, we will only retain your information for as long it is needed for those purposes.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati When users request their account deletion from our systems, all sensitive data is removed from our records; non sensitive data is anonymized and retained for statistical purposes.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We maintain reasonable technical and organizational measures to protect personal information from loss, misuse, alteration, or unintentional destruction. Unfortunately, the transmission of information via the Internet is not always completely secure. Although we make reasonable efforts to protect your personal information, we cannot guarantee the security of your information as it is transmitted to us. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no liability or responsibility for disclosure of your information due to errors in transmission, unauthorized access by third parties, or other causes beyond our control.

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