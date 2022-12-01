Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Grain customers maintain complete data control and can easily delete individual recordings via the Grain application. At any point, customers can also request the removal of all data, which is held until deletion is initiated by the user. Once requested, data is permanently deleted after a 30-day period.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Upon termination of contract or subscription, customers are able to request deletion of their data as part of the account closure procedure. All data flagged for deletion is removed from operational Grain infrastructure within 7 days and within 21 days from database backups.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All data is encrypted-at-rest using industry standard 256-bit AES. Backups are retained for 20 days in a separate AWS region to ensure availability.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes