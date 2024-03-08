Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Superthread IO Ltd will store data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) under the terms described in our privacy policy. We retain data for no longer than is necessary for the purposes for which it was processed.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati The deletion of customer data may result in the deletion and/or de-identification of other information associated with the customer, like uploads and comments. Superthread may retain other information pertaining to customers as long as necessary for the purposes described in our privacy policy. This may include keeping other information after you have deactivated or deleted your account for the period of time needed for Superthread to pursue legitimate business interests, conduct audits, comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, enforce agreements, or archival, statistical, or research purposes. All users can request for their data to be deleted at any time by contacting us via email at contact@superthread.com. An organization's workspace can be deleted at any time, and will result in the deletion of any associated cards, pages, projects, and comments created within that workspace. Superthread will retain and remove data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and will remove data on request within 30 days.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Superthread may collect and receive Customer Data, and other information and data in a variety of ways: • Individuals sign up for the service and sign in with Google, or with an email and login code • Individuals are invited to join an organization's workspace by another team member via email • Individuals add an avatar, email, display name through their user account settings. When customers connect Superthread to Slack, authorization tokens are encrypted in transit, and at rest. Superthread does not ask you for personal information unless we truly need it. Superthread does not share your personal information with anyone except to comply with the law, develop our products, or protect our rights. Superthread does not store personal information on our servers unless required for the on-going operation of the service.

Sedi dei data center Regno Unito

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no