Prospero Proposals

Prospero
lets you create and customize beautiful business proposals, get them signed digitally, and track their performance.
This app is a proposal management software for business owners, sales teams, freelancers, and agencies. You can come up with professional business proposals and contracts faster through its variety of customizable templates
and readymade content for different industries.
Along with it comes a user-friendly drag and drop proposal builder that requires zero coding knowledge. Everything is within reach, especially the customization options for font, colors, media files, sizing, and more.
Prospero’s intuitive software doesn’t stop there. It provides multiple options on how to send your proposals to your prospects. May it be via email, WhatsApp, or shareable link. You can also save your proposals as PDF. You can also enjoy its digital signature feature so your clients can sign it easily, which can speed up the conversion and approval process.
Get started now with your 14-day free trial. Create your first proposal now
:tada:Key Features:
* Use customizable, ready-made proposal templates from Prospero’s intuitive builder
* Close more deals faster with Prospero's digital signature feature
* Get instant updates in Slack and optimize your work
* Turn on/off the updates only that you need to receive in your Slack channel.
* Save all your important templates and media in Prospero's content library (contracts, proposals, quotes, logos, portfolio,
* Keep track of the details of the current Proposal that is signed by having all the information such as status, Proposal Name, User name, and the pricing cost in your connected Slack channel.Pricing:
* Prospero has a free 14-day trial.
* The plan starts from $10 per month for a single user and you can add new users to your team and create unlimited Proposals. The annual plan comes with 20% off.
* https://goprospero.com/pricing/