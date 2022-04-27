Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Client data will be deleted upon the end of either a trial or contractual agreement with SEC Filing Bot.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We will delete client data upon the end of either a trial or contractual agreement with SEC Filing Bot. All customer data is stored through a third-party service. Data can be requested to be removed at www.secfilingbot.com/legal/privacy.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We only store payment information like Name, Email, email address, etc. This is all stored through a third-party service (Stripe). Data can be deleted at www.secfilingbot.com/legal/privacy
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
AWS to trigger the incoming webhook.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no