Criteri di conservazione dei dati

Non-personally-identifiable data: change1t may collect non-personally-identifiable data such as website analytics or product analytics change1t will not facilitate the merging of personally-identifiable information with non-personally identifiable information. Personally-Identifiable Information change1t may collect personally-identifiable data such as email address. Reasons may include: -To provide our Services. For example, to set up and maintain your account, provide customer service, process payments and orders, and verify user information. - To ensure quality, maintain safety, and improve our Services. For example, by providing automatic upgrades and new versions of our Services. Or, for example, by monitoring and analyzing how users interact with our Services so we can create new features that we think our users will enjoy and that will help them create and manage websites more efficiently or make our Services easier to use. -To place and manage ads in our advertising program. -To market our Services and measure, gauge, and improve the effectiveness of our marketing. For example, by targeting our marketing messages to groups of our users (like those who have a particular plan with us or have been users for a certain length of time), advertising our Services, analyzing the results of our marketing campaigns (like how many people purchased a paid plan after receiving a marketing message), and understanding and forecasting user retention. -To protect our Services, our users, and the public. For example, by detecting security incidents; detecting and protecting against malicious, deceptive, fraudulent, or illegal activity; fighting spam; complying with our legal obligations; and protecting the rights and property of change1t and others, which may result in us, for example, declining a transaction or terminating Services. -To fix problems with our Services. For example, by monitoring, debugging, repairing, and preventing issues. -To customize the user experience. For example, to personalize your experience by serving you relevant notifications and advertisements for our Services -To communicate with you. For example, by emailing you to ask for your feedback, share tips for getting the most out of our products, or keep you up to date on change1t; texting you to verify your payment; or calling you to share offers and promotions that we think will be of interest to you. If you don’t want to hear from us or you would like your data to be archived or removed, you can request this at any time by emailing us at sam@change1t.com. Sharing Information‍ We share information about you in limited circumstances, and with appropriate safeguards on your privacy.We have a policy that we do not sell our users' data. We aren't a data broker, we don't sell your personal information to data brokers, and we don't sell your information to other companies that want to spam you with marketing emails.