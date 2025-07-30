Canopact turns Slack into your internal comms command center :muscle: Get started for free in minutes and manage every aspect of your internal communications in Slack: :art: Create interactive, visually engaging posts — embed long-form content, links, and call-to-action buttons to build standout newsletters and announcements that don’t get buried in busy channels. :eyeglasses: Plan and collaborate in the shared Drafts & Schedule hub — give stakeholders visibility of upcoming comms, ensure alignment across teams, and post into multiple channels with a single click. :envelope_with_arrow: Boost executive presence with one-click approvals — draft posts on behalf of leaders, who receive a Slack DM and can approve instantly. Precise timezone handling ensures global teams stay clear on exactly when comms will be sent. :bar_chart: Track meaningful engagement analytics — go beyond reactions with unique clicks, reading time, survey responses, and per-channel breakdowns. Monitor overall engagement trends over time to refine your strategy. :label: Use tags to organise and analyse comms — segment posts by topic, campaign, or theme to understand what employees care about most. Toggle tag visibility to keep them internal or display them publicly as post topics. :writing_hand: For free internal communications templates, insights and resources, check out Canopact’s Blog!