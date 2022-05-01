Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We do not share any data with third-party services, and we do not process or use the data for advertising purposes.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Each user can delete their store and account. To delete an account, she/he must first delete all stores. And to delete the store, she/he must resolve the status of all received orders.
We keep store information for a period of time in accordance with EU law to prevent fraud. And according to a specific schedule, first, obfuscate personal-related information and finally remove information.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Selldone will store information only in the US / Google cloud platform (Default).
For European companies/personas, we will provide storage within European territory just by official request.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
GCP - Google cloud platform
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no