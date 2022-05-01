1. If the user has a shop: Go to the shop dashboard > settings > critical zone > click delete shop. 2. User will go to

and click delete account. To delete an account, she/he must first delete all stores. And to delete the store, she/he must resolve the status of all received orders. We keep store information for a period of time in accordance with EU law to prevent fraud. And according to a specific schedule, first, obfuscate personal-related information and finally remove information.