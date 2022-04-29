Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati In accordance with GDPR legislation, Wayleadr retains Sensitive & Confidential Data only for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which it is collected and processed, or to meet legal and client contractual obligations. Wayleadr’s retention practices are reviewed on an annual basis.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Wayleadr securely dispose of Sensitive & Confidential Data when it is no longer necessary or has reached the end of its retention period. Formal requests to delete data can be made at any time to our Data Protection Officer via email at privacy@wayleadr.com

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Wayleadr Data is stored in a secure, dedicated cloud environment behind a firewall hosted by Heroku Web Services. Data is encrypted at rest and all data transfers are sent via a secure transfer system, TLS or SFTP. Our data encryption key material is never saved or shared across organisations. Heroku’s Key Management protocols secure our key material at every stage of the encryption process. Wayleadr specifically prohibits employees from storing Sensitive Data in the Wayleadr development environment, on their Wayleadr-issued laptops or desktop computers, on their personal devices, on removable media (e.g., USB flash drives), or on printed media.