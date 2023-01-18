ChallengeRunner is a health and wellness platform for managing and tracking fitness and healthy living challenges across your organization.
With ChallengeRunner installed in Slack, participants will easily be able to register for challenges in Slack from the ChallengeRunner tab, join teams, authorize fitness trackers, enter data, view leaderboards, and receive event and leaderboard notifications.
Challenges are created by a challenge administrator using the ChallengeRunner.com
website. Participant access to the challenge is granted in a variety of ways, however, when using Slack, participants can be automatically included in any challenges created by a challenge administrator for their organization as soon as they create a ChallengeRunner account or open the ChallengeRunner app in Slack.
If enabled, various fitness trackers can be used to collect steps, active minutes, and other data. The current list of trackers and apps are as follows: Fitbit, Garmin, Apple Health, Samsung Health, Google Fit, MapMyFitness, Misfit, Omron, Oura, Polar, Strava, Suunto, and Withings. Once a participant adds challenge data into the app, either manually or via fitness tracker, they will appear on the leaderboard.