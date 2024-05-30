Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Agendium Ltd maintains an ISO 27001 -certified ISMS that contains up-to-date data retention policies and retention times for different data sets. For Cyberday customer data the following are main principles: - Customers can use a 14-day free trial - After this the account is kept active, if the customer makes an order - Non-active accounts are closed after trial ends or subscription is cancelled - After an account has been closed for 3 months, account and its data is removed

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Agendium Ltd maintains an ISO 27001 -certified ISMS that contains up-to-date data retention policies and retention times for different data sets. For Cyberday customer data the following are main principles: - Customers can use a 14-day free trial - After this the account is kept active, if the customer makes an order - Non-active accounts are closed after trial ends or subscription is cancelled - After an account has been closed for 3 months, account and its data is removed

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Agendium Ltd maintains an ISO 27001 -certified ISMS that contains up-to-date data processing policies and used data systems. Data is stored on Heroku and backed up continuously for 4 days and automatically daily for longer periods.

Sedi dei data center Irlanda

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted in EU region, main database in AWS, backed up continuously for 7 days and weekly for 3 months.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Heroku & AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://cyberday.ai/security