Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Following data is collected for each customer :
Slack Workspace Team Id, Name, Channel Name
PagerDuty / OpsGenie ( Any Scheduling Tool ) API Key
Current Oncall Email Id
All of this data is used for showing the oncall and oncall schedule of each team using Pagerly
All of this data is kept till the app is installed for the customer. The email id of the user automatically gets updated as soon as the oncall is changed
For an individual to remove data , they can uninstall the app and send the mail to hello@pagerly.io
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
All of this data is used for showing the oncall and oncall schedule of each team using Pagerly
All of this data is kept till the app is installed for the customer. The email id of the user automatically gets updated as soon as the oncall is changed.
Should you ever decide to delete your account, you may do so by emailing hello@pagerly.io. If you terminate your Account, any association between your Account and information we store will no longer be accessible through your Account. However, given the nature of sharing on the Services, any public activity on your Account prior to deletion will remain stored on our servers and will remain accessible to the public.To review and update your personal information to ensure it is accurate, contact us at hello@pagerly.io.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Following data is stored for each customer :
Slack Workspace Team Id, Name, Channel Name
PagerDuty / OpsGenie ( Any Scheduling Tool ) API Key
Current Oncall Email Id
All of this data is used for showing the oncall and oncall schedule of each team using Pagerly
All of this data is kept till the app is installed for the customer. The email id of the user automatically gets updated as soon as the oncall is changed
We use AWS data hosting service providers in the United States to host the information we collect, and we use technical measures to secure your data.The security of your personal information is important to us. We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it. No method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure, however. Therefore, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.Non-public Personal Information that you share with us will be protected using industry-standard techniques.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no