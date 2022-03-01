Foreman Todd

If you would at any time like to review or change your information in your account or terminate your account, you can contact us using the contact information provided. Upon your request to terminate your account, we will deactivate your account and delete your user name and ID and other identifying information from our databases. Cookies and similar technologies: Most Web browsers are set to accept cookies by default. If you prefer, you can usually choose to set your browser to remove cookies and to reject cookies. If you choose to remove cookies or reject cookies, this could affect certain features or services of our Website. To opt-out of interest-based advertising by advertisers on our Website visit

Opting out of email marketing: You can unsubscribe from our marketing email list at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link in the emails that we send or by contacting us using the details provided below. You will then be removed from the marketing email list – however, we may still communicate with you, for example to send you service-related emails that are necessary for the administration and use of your account, to respond to service requests, or for other non-marketing purposes. To otherwise opt-out, you may access your account settings and update preferences. Terminating any third party relationships: You may be using our services as a result of or in connection with your use of services from one or more of our third party partners or vendors. By using our services in conjunction with such a third party relationship, you agree that we may provide to such third party information and data we collect or otherwise have access to from you as requested by such third party and we may rely on that third party’s request as evidence of your permission for us to do so. To the extent that you terminate or otherwise change your relationship with any such third party partners or vendors and desire to terminate such partner’s or vendor’s access to and use of your information and data through us, you need to notify us of such change. We are not responsible for monitoring the status of your relationship with such third parties and we are not responsible for how such third parties use your information and data.