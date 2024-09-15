Unleash is the Google for your organization, offering a unified search engine that makes it easy to access the data stored across various locations, such as your cloud and desktop. With its user-friendly and efficient search capabilities, Unleash eliminates the need for time wasting searches with quick results to your questions and search queries.

Connect the Unleash App for Slack to get the powerful Unleash Search Engine anywhere and get full access to the Unleash Answers feature in Slack!

• Use the command /invite @Unleash to invite the Answers Bot to any channel and get instant answers from across your knowledge bases when you ask a question in Slack.

• Transform Slack questions into Wiki Cards, facilitating quick access to answers for future inquiries and fostering the growth of your company’s knowledge base within Unleash.

• From any channel, type /u followed by your query to swiftly find a specific resource and share search results within your chats or channels, eliminating the hassle of switching between applications.

So while your work is stored across multiple apps and you chat with your colleagues in Slack, you can now increase your productivity and efficiency by searching and sharing resources without losing your place. Disclaimers

1. Answers are generated by AI. Please check for accuracy before using.

2. The Unleash AI Assistant requires a paid Slack plan.