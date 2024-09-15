Criteri di conservazione dei dati
According to GDPR conventions we retain the data as long as needed for the user usage. Namely, when user ask for data removal or app removal we physically delete his data.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
According to GDPR conventions we physically delete all user data upon 24 hours from enquiry.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored in AWS encrypted EBS discs, snapshotted on a daily bases.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
GPT-4o
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
GPT-4o via Azure retains data for 30 days for monitoring, then deletes it. Data isn’t used for model training. Eligible customers can apply for Zero Data Retention (ZDR) to store no data. Retention settings are verified through Azure portal or CLI.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
GPT-4o via Azure ensures data isolation in a multi-tenant environment, preventing unauthorized access between tenants. Data is processed securely, complying with privacy regulations, with no sharing across tenants.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Chat GPT-4o via Azure AI Service stores data in the geographic region specified by the customer. Azure ensures that customer data, including prompts and outputs, remains within the selected region to comply with data residency and regulatory requirements.