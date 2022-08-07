Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the workspace data exists.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We will automatically delete all data related to the Slack workspace 12 months after Follow Up Bot is removed from the Slack team.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no