Obsidian Security

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We apply a general rule of keeping data only for so long as is required to fulfill the purpose for which it was collected. However, in some circumstances, we will retain your personal data for longer periods of time. We will retain personal data for the following purposes: (i) as long as it is necessary and relevant for our operations, business needs and to provide the Websites and/or Platform, e.g. so that we have an accurate record of your dealings with us in the event of any complaints or challenge; and (ii) in relation to personal data from closed accounts (e.g., due to contract termination) to comply with applicable laws, prevent fraud, collect any fees owed, resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigation, enforce the Websites' and/or Platform's terms and take other actions as permitted by law.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
The raw data pulled from the customer's SaaS services has a default of 30 days of retention. The raw data is mainly used as a backup in case data needs to be reprocessed. Processed data (the data that is presented to the user via the Obsidian UI) is retained for 90 days. Longer retention is available upon request via a data retention contract. Customers can request that their data be removed at anytime.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All customer data is stored encrypted at rest and in transit in accordance with our encryption policy. Backups are taken daily and stored for 7 days. Our disaster recovery and business continuity plans are tested annually.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti, Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS, GCP
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no