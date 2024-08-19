Criteri di conservazione dei dati
When a user or organization disconnects the app, we delete the data associated with that user or organization. We will not retain any data from this integration after the disconnection.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Data pertaining to this integration is fully covered by our data retention. We will not archive or store any data after the user or organization has disconnected the app.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Our policy is to store customer data at the highest level of confidentiality. This puts customer data under the same protective measures as our own company financial data, internal authentication credentials, and source code.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud Platform
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati