Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain stored data until a user has closed their account or removed the app via Slack. Users can request information about their data, or for their data to be deleted by emailing support@conveer.app. It may take up to 30 days to delete the requested data.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We retain stored data until a user has closed their account or removed the app via Slack. Users can request information about their data, or for their data to be deleted by emailing support@conveer.app. It may take up to 30 days to delete the requested data. This includes any backups.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data is encrypted via SSL/TLS when transmitted from our servers to your browser. The database backups are also encrypted. In addition, we go to great lengths to secure your data at rest.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud-hosted through Amazon AWS, MongoDB, and Stripe.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS, MongoDB, Stripe
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no