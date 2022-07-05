Freshdesk Customer Success

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the app is not uninstalled. As soon as the app is uninstalled, the data is deleted.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Upon customer deletion, Freshworks deletes customer data from our production environments within 14 days of the account termination, and backups are deleted in 7 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Customer Data is stored at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. Customer Data and our source code are automatically backed up nightly. The Operations team is alerted in case of a failure with this system.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti, Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud Storage
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati