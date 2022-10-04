GlobalLink Portal

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
What type of personal data do we have?
The personal data about you that we retain allows you to successfully work in our technology products and is usually limited to the following:
Your name, email address, and a username if you are using one of our technology platforms,
Your IP address,
Your country of residence or time zone, and
The company you are directly working for or providing services to while using one of our technology platforms.
What is the legal basis for processing your personal data?
We are processing your personal information under several legal bases, including because it is:
necessary for compliance with our legal obligations
necessary for the performance of a contract between TransPerfect and you, TransPerfect and a TransPerfect client or between you and a TransPerfect client (e.g., to allow you to submit or execute projects using the technology products)
necessary for our legitimate business interests (e.g., engaging with TransPerfect clients in order to satisfy contract requirements and for record keeping purposes)
necessary for the establishment, exercise, or defense of legal claims and/or
pursuant to your consent
Sharing your personal data
Your personal data will be treated as strictly confidential and will be shared only internally among TransPerfect employees and in certain limited circumstances, with third parties, such as other technology applications with respect to which TransPerfect’s client has directed TransPerfect to integrate.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We will keep your personal data for no longer than reasonably necessary for our ongoing business relationship and for record keeping purposes and in case of any legal claims or complaints.
To opt out of TransPerfect processing your personal data, visit TransPerfect’s Opt-Out Portal. Please note that if you opt-out, you will no longer have access to TransPerfect’s suite of services, technology platforms, and solutions.
To exercise your rights to data rectification, erasure, portability, access, and/or restricted processing, please email privacy@transperfect.com.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Your personal data will be stored in TransPerfect’s data center in the United States. TransPerfect is a regular user of EU Model Clauses, including the EU’s standard contractual clauses, and is certified by Swiss-US Privacy Shield. TransPerfect complies with its obligations under the GDPR by keeping personal data up to date; by storing and destroying it securely; by not retaining excessive amounts of data; by protecting personal data from loss, misuse, unauthorized access and disclosure and by ensuring that appropriate technical measures are in place to protect personal data..
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati