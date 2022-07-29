Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The user authorizes and requests that involve.me processes the following Data: information about your audience (users) that we may collect on your behalf from their use of the involve.me projects such as: personal data, employment contact details, user-generated data, auto-collected metadata, log file information.
involve.me warrants to ensure that the employees responsible for processing are informed of the applicable data protection provisions.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
involve.me will grant Customer electronic access to the Platform environment that holds Personal Data to permit Customer to delete, release, correct or block access to specific Personal Data or, if that is not practicable and to the extent permitted by applicable law, follow Customer’s detailed written instructions to delete, release, correct or block access to Personal Data.
involve.me shall pass on to the Customer any requests of an individual data subject to delete, release, correct or block Personal Data Processed under the Agreement.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored by involve.me in data centers located in the European Union managed by its subcontractor Amazon Web Services EMEA SARL registered in the Luxembourg commercial register under R.C.S. B186284 and located at 38 avenue John F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxemburg.
Data centers are located in Frankfurt, Germany.
Backup Storage is provided by:
Amazon Web Services Germany backup storage services are provided to involve.me and located in France.
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no