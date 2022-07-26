Criteri di conservazione dei dati

At Service Onboarding By default, data is retained for 90 days based on your active licenses. At Contract Termination or Expiration Your data will be kept and will be available to you while the license is under grace period or suspended mode. At the end of this period, data which is associated to expired or terminated license will be erased from SaaSConsole's systems to make it unrecoverable, no later than 90 days from the associated contract termination or expiration. Subscription Data Retention In the term of an active subscription, a subscriber can access, extract, or delete customer data stored in SaaSConsole. If a paid subscription ends or is terminated, SaaSConsole retains customer data stored in SaaSConsole in a limited-function account for 90 days to enable the subscriber to extract the data. After the 90-day retention period ends, SaaSConsole disables the account and deletes the customer data. No more than 180 days after expiration or termination of a subscription to SaaSConsole, SaaSConsole disables the account and deletes all customer data from the account. Once the maximum retention period for any data has elapsed, the data is rendered commercially unrecoverable. For SaaSConsole’s free trial, your account moves into a grace status for 30 days in most countries and regions. During this grace period, you can choose to purchase SaaSConsole. If you decide not to buy SaaSConsole, you can either cancel your trial or let the grace period expire, and your trial account information and data is deleted.