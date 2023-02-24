Multiplayer helps companies integrate, organize, and track work and communication spread across apps. Save messages to Multiplayer

Save any message in Slack to Multiplayer by selecting the "more actions" menu (when hovering on a Slack message, a three vertical dots button appears in the upper right of the message) and finding Multiplayer in the list of message shortcuts at the bottom of the menu (you may have to click on "more message shortcuts..." if you do not see Multiplayer listed). Benefits

Important insights, decisions, and analysis can get lost easily in Slack conversations and threads. Save what matters from your chats in Multiplayer so you can:

• Show how Slack conversations fit as part of the larger project evolution

• Document important information (and decisions) so they are easy to find and reference

• Tie conversations across multiple Slack channels back to one project or topic GPT-generated daily topic summaries

Receive daily summaries on topics you care about with Multiplayer. When in the Multiplayer app, each topic has a “Watch topic” button. Click to subscribe; updates appear in your Multiplayer App for Slack (if you have Slack notifications turned on). Please note that features powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), such as GPT-generated daily topic summaries, may generate inaccurate responses. We note in the app features that are powered by GPT with a visual identifier. Benefits

We all get too many notifications. Multiplayer summarizes what’s happening in topics you care about so you can stay in the loop with minimal effort. Save to my to-do list

Save any message in Slack as a to-do item in Multiplayer from the “more actions” menu (available when hovering over a Slack message). These saved to-do items live in your Multiplayer notification workflow. Benefits

We’ve found most people keep a dedicated to-do list with tasks received from the various apps and in-person interactions they have. Multiplayer offers you a centralized place to collect these tasks from various apps. This feature is the beginning of our ML-assisted workflows.