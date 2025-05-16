Procedura di richiesta di eliminazione dei dati

‍For users of HiThrive services, our customer is the controller of your data and may delete data within the customer HiThrive instance at any time. If you are an active team member of a HiThrive customer and would like to request, edit, or delete your personal data from HiThrive, please contact your employer’s HiThrive administrator for assistance. Additionally, our customer may request permanent deletion of your HiThrive user account at any time. This would, of course, mean that you would no longer be able to benefit from the use of our software platform, so it is not recommended for active team members. For former team members of a HiThrive customer, the customer administrator may request deletion of the user’s personal data at any time.