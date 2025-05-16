Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We will retain your Personal Information for as long as is necessary to fulfill the services that you have requested, comply with any laws or regulations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. Data entered into the HiThrive Services and processed on behalf of our Customers as a service provider or processor is retained in accordance with any applicable agreement between HiThrive and its Customer.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
By default, HiThrive stores its customers’ active data for the duration of the services contract term plus six months. Six months after the termination or expiration of a customer contract, all employee personal data is automatically deleted. Additionally, the administrator or authorized representative of any HiThrive customer may request deletion of customer data (on an individual or aggregate basis) at any time.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All of your Personal Information remains private and confidential. The security of your Personal Information is important to us. We take appropriate security measures to protect the personal information collected against unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure or destruction. These include, but are not limited to, internal reviews of: (a) HiThrive’s data collection; (b) storage and processing practices; (c) electronic security measures; and (d) physical security measures to guard against unauthorized access to systems where HiThrive stores personal information.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no