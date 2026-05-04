Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Your data is stored with us as long as you use EmojiBox, after you terminate use of EmojiBox may opt to archive your data at our discretion.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
You can opt to request removal of your data at any time by making a request to hello@emojibox.app. During use of EmojiBox we won't archive or delete your data without notifying you first.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
EmojiBox stores your data in Azure in a secure database. Your data is encrypted at rest and can only be accessed by you by logging into EmojiBox or using our bot in Slack.
Sedi dei data center
Australia
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Azure Australia East
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Azure
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no