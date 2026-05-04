Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Your data is stored with us as long as you use EmojiBox, after you terminate use of EmojiBox may opt to archive your data at our discretion.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati You can opt to request removal of your data at any time by making a request to hello@emojibox.app. During use of EmojiBox we won't archive or delete your data without notifying you first.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati EmojiBox stores your data in Azure in a secure database. Your data is encrypted at rest and can only be accessed by you by logging into EmojiBox or using our bot in Slack.

Sedi dei data center Australia

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Azure Australia East

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Azure

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no