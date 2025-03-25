Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Get Turnout Inc retains data according to our terms of service, which can be modified by contractual agreements between customers and Unthread.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Get Turnout Inc. will fully remove data upon request from tenants in accordance with GDPR, CCPA, and other data privacy regulatory policies.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Get Turnout Inc. will store data in accordance with our terms at https://unthread.io/terms. Data is always encrypted in transit and at rest, and is retained until a deletion request is made. Deletion requests can be made by emailing security@unthread.io.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
We host it in an encrypted cloud using Google Cloud Platform's CloudSQL product.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
GCP
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
ChatGPT
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
We use OpenAI's ZDR endpoints, which means inputs and outputs are not logged or retained for application state.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
OpenAI's uses a multi-tenant environment.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
OpenAI stores data in the US.