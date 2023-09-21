Straker Translate

All staff have signed a document to abide by the following principles Principles: - We acknowledge the importance of information security and the protection of privacy. - We adhere to the principles of privacy by design and privacy by default. - To demonstrate compliance to the latest regulations, such as GDPR, we have implemented ISO 27001 and set up an information security management system (ISMS). - We have implemented measures to ensure adequate protection of data, both in transit and at rest. - Processes have been adjusted to make sure data is never stored longer than necessary to perform our services. - The standard data retention period is two years. After this time has been reached, the data will be deleted permanently. - If you want to find out which measures and security controls have been implemented, we have prepared an Assurance statement which is available upon request. - Our privacy policy is available to internal and external stakeholders at: