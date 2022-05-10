OfficeRnD Workplace

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data is managed according to the applicable legislation, our Terms and Condition, our Privacy Policy, and our ISMS-POL-09 - Data classification, labeling, protection, retention, and disposal policy. Data is maintained within the system until the user is subscribed to the system. After the termination of a contract, the tenant's data is removed from the system within 60 days.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Data is managed according to the applicable legislation, our Terms and Condition, our Privacy Policy, and our ISMS-POL-09 - Data classification, labeling, protection, retention, and disposal policy. After the termination of a contract data is available within the system for 30 days (in which the user can export the data). Then data is archived and maintained for 30 more days. After those 60 days the data is automatically deleted from the system. Users can request at any time the data to be removed from the system by submitting a request to their data controller and then respectively submitting a request to privacy@officernd.com.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored within our system and within our backups. Hourly backups are maintained for 3 days, and daily backups are maintained for 150 days. All data storage volumes, including backups, are encrypted at rest using AES-256.
Sedi dei data center
Irlanda
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no