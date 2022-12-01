With Sitechecker's integration to Slack, you can create a separate channel to get all alerts and reports and discuss any important updates in threads. Rank Tracker's and Site Audit's alerts and scheduled reports are one of the most popular features in Sitechecker. They help to get know when something critical happens with the website and act immediately to fix it. To use this app you will need an account at Sitechecker. Feel free to register here: https://sitechecker.pro/
Sitechecker potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.
In accordance with Privacy Policy : https://sitechecker.pro/privacy-policy/
We keep your personal information to enable your continued use of Sitechecker Services for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements).
We assure you that the information is kept securely up to the end of the storage period after which the information will be deleted and/or destroyed accordingly.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
In accordance with Privacy Policy : https://sitechecker.pro/privacy-policy/
We keep your personal information to enable your continued use of Sitechecker Services for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements).
We assure you that the information is kept securely up to the end of the storage period after which the information will be deleted and/or destroyed accordingly.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
In accordance with Privacy Policy : https://sitechecker.pro/privacy-policy/
We keep your personal information to enable your continued use of Sitechecker Services for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements).
We assure you that the information is kept securely up to the end of the storage period after which the information will be deleted and/or destroyed accordingly.
Your information collected through the Service will be stored and processed in cloud server based in Germany, Europe. We take steps required by law to ensure that your privacy rights continue to be protected as outlined in this Privacy Policy.
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud Host
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
Certificazioni e conformità
Procedura di richiesta di eliminazione dei dati
In accordance with Privacy Policy : https://sitechecker.pro/privacy-policy/
You can request to access, transfer, or delete your personal data or exercise any of your rights
under GDPR by sending us an email at support@sitechecker.pro
Please, note that we may need to confirm your identity to process your requests or/and to exercise your rights under the GDPR. Thus, we may not be able to satisfy your request if you do not provide us with sufficient detail to allow us to verify your identity and respond to your request.
Conforme a HIPAA
no
Nonostante l'app possa offrire la conformità HIPAA, Slack non ha stipulato nessun accordo di consulenza professionale con qualsivoglia provider di applicazioni di terze parti, ivi comprese quelle contenute in Slack Marketplace. Di conseguenza, è responsabilità dell'utente valutare la conformità del provider e stipulare gli opportuni accordi prima dell’abilitazione.
Sicurezza
Supporta Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Ha un team dedicato alla sicurezza
no
Contatto per problemi di sicurezza
support@sitechecker.pro
Ha un programma di divulgazione della vulnerabilità
no
Ha un programma di individuazione dei bug
no
Richiede autorizzazione/connessioni di terze parti