Amplitude - EU

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Our data retention policy is governed by the MSA we have with our customers

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Amplitude deletes customer data at the end of the customer’s subscription to the Amplitude services as set forth in the Amplitude DPA. During the term of a customer’s subscription, customers can, at their discretion, delete data from Amplitude using the deletion tools made available.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Storage is indefinite unless otherwise specified on MSA or we receive a request to delete data

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://amplitude.com/terms/dpa

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i Amplitude AI uses third‑party foundation models provided by our AI subprocessors, including OpenAI models (e.g., GPT‑4 family) and, for certain AI Agent and roadmap features, Anthropic models via Amazon Bedrock and Google’s Vertex/Gemini services.

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Any retention of data by third‑party LLM providers is limited to direct service operation. Persistent logs and observability data is stored in Amplitude-controlled systems following our standard data-retention policies.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Amplitude operates a multi‑tenant SaaS platform with strong logical isolation between customers. No customer data is retained or reused by LLM providers for model training, any telemetry occurs exclusively within Amplitude‑controlled systems