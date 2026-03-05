Criteri di conservazione dei dati
All data is retained within our systems only when there is a continued and valid reason to store or process the data.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Customers and users have the right to request the deletion of their information by making a request. This request must be made by the customer or user.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We only keep user data as long as necessary to deliver our service. Once data is no longer required for service delivery, it is automatically removed from our systems.
Sedi dei data center
Irlanda
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
gpt-4o
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
We maintain minimal data retention policies. Conversation data with the gpt-4o model is retained for 30 days for troubleshooting purposes only, after which it is automatically purged.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Kinfolk uses OpenAI's gpt-4o model with a strict data tenancy policy. Customer data is processed solely to provide the requested services. Data is not shared with third parties beyond OpenAI, nor used to train or improve OpenAI's models.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Our implementation of gpt-4o uses OpenAI's standard API infrastructure. Data processing occurs in OpenAI's secure cloud environments primarily located in the United States.