Drivetrain helps companies build integrated plans, budgets and forecasts, track their progress against targets, and identify bottlenecks in time to course correct successfully. Its collaborative platform uses plain-English formulas to help companies build financial models that are easy to understand. It integrates with multiple data sources empowering users to get real-time budget vs. actuals, model What-If scenarios, and carry out one-click root cause analyses to assist in business strategy and planning. Connect Slack with Drivetrain to get notified about new comments on Reports and Models, where you are tagged. This enables team members to efficiently work together across any device driving faster planning and decision-making.