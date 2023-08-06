Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data is retained as per the Drivetrain Master Service Agreement (MSA). Upon Termination of the MSA, Drivetrain retains all Service Data for sixty (60) days from the date of effective termination (“Data Retention Period”) or as mentioned in the MSA.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Upon written request, we provide necessary assistance in downloading the Service Data within the Data Retention Period. Beyond the Data Retention Period, we reserve the right to delete all the Service Data in our possession.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Drivetrain maintains a variety of controls designed to protect customer data in its care. These controls include: (1) a multi-tenant system architecture; (2) various procedures designed to ensure customer data is used in accordance with customer instructions and customer contracts; (3) security controls, policies and procedures; (4) industry-accepted encryption practices. These controls are explained in detail in the Drivetrain Terms of Service and Privacy documents
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS & GCP
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no