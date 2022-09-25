/glossary-add command.:eyes: Use the
/glossary-show command to view all glossary terms.:grey_question: Use the
/glossary-explain [term] command to ask Glossary to explain a term privately (only visible to you).:speech_balloon: Send a "@Glossary [term]" message to ask for a meaning or add me to the conversation.:speak_no_evil: Use the
/glossary-toggle command to toggle auto replies for glossary terms.:information_desk_person: Ask for help using
/glossary-help command.
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.