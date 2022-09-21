Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We only retain collected information for as long as necessary to provide you with your requested service. What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Dailytics will remove all user's data after they click on the "Delete my account" button or when contacting the Support team

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Dailytics will only store the credentials to access their user's analytics data. The analytics data is used on the fly to generate the report, never persisted in our DB.

Sedi dei data center Regno Unito

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted on Render.com

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Render.com