Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We only retain collected information for as long as necessary to provide you with your requested service. What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Dailytics will remove all user's data after they click on the "Delete my account" button or when contacting the Support team
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Dailytics will only store the credentials to access their user's analytics data. The analytics data is used on the fly to generate the report, never persisted in our DB.
Sedi dei data center
Regno Unito
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted on Render.com
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Render.com
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no