Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati If you create a User Account to use services associated with Inkle, we will retain your personal information while the User Account you’ve created remains active. We will also retain your information for as long as we have a legitimate business purpose to do so, and thereafter, for no longer than is required or permitted by law.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati If you create a User Account to use services associated with Inkle, we will retain your personal information while the User Account you’ve created remains active. We will also retain your information for as long as we have a legitimate business purpose to do so, and thereafter, for no longer than is required or permitted by law. This includes data you or others have provided to us, as well as data generated or inferred from your use of Inkle. If your data is no longer required, we will delete it or you can request to delete it at any point in time.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati If you create a User Account to use services associated with Inkle, we will retain your personal information while the User Account you’ve created remains active. We will also retain your information for as long as we have a legitimate business purpose to do so, and thereafter, for no longer than is required or permitted by law. This includes data you or others have provided to us, as well as data generated or inferred from your use of Inkle.

Sedi dei data center India, Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS