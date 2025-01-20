OrgaNice - Employee Engagement

Meet OrgaNice: the employee engagement app that keeps your on-Slack teams organized, connected, and appreciated. Manage org charts, time off, and team recognition while gathering valuable feedback — all in one place. Build a stronger company culture where everyone feels heard and valued.
Here’s what you can do with OrgaNice:Build and Manage the Org Chart Based on Your Slack data :busts_in_silhouette:
- Let AI build and maintain your org chart, showing clear department structures and hierarchies;
- Get the most out of the employee referrals program;
- Inspire newcomers with friendly onboarding;
- Use reminders to encourage people to complete their personal info and keep it always relevant.
For more details on how to build your org chart with OrgaNice, please visit our website
.Automate Birthdays and Work Anniversaries without Leaving Slack :tada:
- Add some warmth and joy to your workspace by sending birthday and work anniversary celebration messages;
- Set up reminders for upcoming events and never miss a single team’s milestone;
- Create custom messages or use one of the preloaded templates.
For more information about the "Birthdays & Anniversaries" feature, please visit our website
.Manage Absences Directly in Slack :hourglass_flowing_sand:
- Manage time off, :palm_tree:vacations, :house:working from home, :face_with_thermometer:sick leaves, and other absences;
- Be notified about all requests and approvals;
- Track everything in one simple calendar :spiral_calendar_pad:—from vacation days to country-specific holidays.
Want to know how to easily track and manage your time off and holidays with OrgaNice? Get all the details here
.Build a Culture of Recognition :trophy:
- Reward your coworkers with kudos for doing an excellent job;
- Link team recognition to your company values—customize kudos to celebrate what matters most;
- Encourage people to contribute to the culture of gratitude with weekly reminders (Feedback Friday);
- Keep track of kudos to gather valuable insights for performance reviews.
To learn how to give kudos using OrgaNice, visit our website
. Keep a Pulse on Employee Engagement with AI-based Surveys :clipboard:
- Launch polls and surveys in seconds in your Slack workspace;
- Let AI do the heavy lifting—use our smart templates and pre-written questions;
- View detailed analytics to make quick, data-driven decisions;
- Track progress and use reminders to speed up survey completion;
- Receive valuable feedback to help improve your company's culture.Check out our website
for more info on how to use surveys!Never Miss an Update with Smart Notifications:memo:
- Deliver your important recurring messages on autopilot;
- Configure precisely who gets which updates and when.
And many new cool features are coming soon :rocket:
Start your FREE 14-day trial
and turn Slack into your ultimate employee engagement hub.