Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain data in accordance with customer contracts, including user-requested data deletion, and as required by applicable law. We delete customer data within a reasonable period upon request or when our agreement with them terminates. We have a written Data Retention Policy covering both customer and administrative data at Imperative.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Imperative archives and removes customer data in conformance with our Data Protection Policy and Data Retention Policy. When a customer contract completes/terminates, or a user requests deletion of our data, we remove that data from active systems within a reasonable period, and from data archives within 120 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Imperative stores customer data in conformance to our data encryption policy and data protection policy and in compliance with our SOC 2 Type 2 certification. SOC 2 certification or policies can be provided upon request.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
All data is hosted in Digital Ocean and Microsoft Azure
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Digital Ocean and Microsoft Azure
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati