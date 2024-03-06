Skypher US

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Skypher Bot retains user-submitted data only as long as necessary to provide the Service. Task notifications and AI prompts are processed in real time and not permanently stored. Uploaded questionnaires are stored according to your Skypher account settings. Usage data may be kept briefly for analytics and improving the Service.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Users can request deletion of Skypher Bot data at any time by contacting support@skypher.co . Upon request, all associated data is permanently deleted within 30 days. No archived copies are retained beyond this period, unless legally required.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We host our data using a multi-tenant architecture on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Customer data is logically segregated by organisation ID, and we utilize multiple geographical availability zones for data replication. Our data is stored in AWS data center facilities, which are ISO 27001:2013 certified and undergo periodic SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 report audits. Additionally, we have a continuous backup program for our database and employ secure deletion and disposal procedures for retired media.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati AWS cloud hosting

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i OpenAI, Claude, Mistral

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM LLMs are configured for zero data retention. On top of that we apply anonymization masking to obfscucate any reference to a customer before sending text to the LLM

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM For openAI, Cloud API is used (multi tenant). For Claude we use AWS bedrock which is a deployment of claude on AWS infrastructure (multi tenant, serverless). For Mistral, we self host our own model