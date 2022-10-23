Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Session Rewind retains customer metadata indefinitely or until specific deletion is requested by a customer or customer's authorized representative after termination of their subscription. Customer data, other than metadata, collected in conjunction with use of our services will be retained for the term specified in the subscription agreement; typically, 90 days.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Customer metadata and preferences are backed up regularly. Customer data, other than metadata, collected in conjunction with use of our services will be retained for the term specified in the subscription agreement; typically, 90 days.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Session Rewind stores data in accordance with our retention policy and terms of service. All data is stored encrypted, both at-rest and in-transit, with controls in place for access.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Our data is hosted in a variety of public cloud solutions all located within the US. For example, we utilize AWS for data storage via their S3, RDS, ElastiCache, and CloudTrail offerings.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS