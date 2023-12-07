Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. As long as the user uses any functionality associated with our Slack app, we store the necessary data related to that app. Once the user stops using or deactivates all the functionality associated with our app, we will no longer hold their data. Customers can request the removal of their data at any time by making a request to app@riyo.ai.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
riyo.ai allows all users to delete their data by submitting a request to app@riyo.ai.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon Web Services
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no