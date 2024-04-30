SMS to Slack

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Mercurial Labs LLC will retain data necessary for critical business operations or until a customer requests to have their data removed.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Mercurial Labs LLC will remove data that is not necessary for critical business operations or if a customer requests to have their data removed.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Mercurial Labs LLC will store data necessary for critical business operations and delete non-critical data yearly.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Data is hosted in a Cloud Provider.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Google Cloud Platform

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no