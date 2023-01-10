Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We use data provided by our Slack application only to address functionality necessary to share calendar data, namely your Slack identifying info (Workspace and User IDs) such that Free Blocks can tie it to Google Calendar data. We delete this data upon use request (see Data Deletion Policy). Data is retained for as long as the user has the application installed in their Slack workspace(s) and then deleted following either dis-installation or request for deletion (see Data Deletion Policy).
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We delete all user info stored by Free Blocks upon Slack app uninstall or upon requests made to info@freeblocksapp.com within 30 days. We send users deletion confirmation following deletion of data.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We do not store personal data and store user and workspace ID only for the life of the Slack app install.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Salesforce / AWS.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no