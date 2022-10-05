Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The Oracle Content Management Slack App itself does not collection any personal information other than authentication credentials so that the app can allow you to browse your Oracle Content Management folders to find content you want to share through Slack . This data is stored in the Oracle Content management database securely.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
The data mentioned above in the data retention policy can be archived as part of backup procedures. There is no policy for removal as the data is not considered sensitive.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
The Oracle Content Management Slack App itself does not collection any personal information other than authentication credentials so that the app can allow you to browse your Oracle Content Management folders to find content you want to share through Slack . This data is stored in the Oracle Content management database securely.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Oracle Cloud
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Oracle
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no