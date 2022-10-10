Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Slack user data is kept until the application is removed from the workspace. Telemetry data is kept for a maximum of 180 days.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We do not archive data; if Slack user data removal is desired, the application can be removed from the workspace. Removal of telemetry data can be requested by emailing support@theboringlab.com.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Slack user data is stored in the cloud, with limited access granted only to the application and approved Boring Lab staff when a need, such as technical support, arises.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted in Azure
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Azure
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no