Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We collect and store the following data: - The OAuth token for your bot for Slack - The bot's webhook URL These two are critical to basic functionality are stored as long as the service is used.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati To request deletion of this minimal data we do collect for core functionality, please email us at contact@NudgeNotifier.com. No personal data is collected, and what utility data is collected will be deleted within 90 days.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Your privacy is of utmost importance to us. It is NudgeNotifier.com's policy to respect your privacy regarding any information we may collect. We ask for the minimal possible information, and only when we truly need it to provide the service to you. We collect and store the following data: - The OAuth token for your bot for Slack - The bot's webhook URL To request deletion please email us at contact@NudgeNotifier.com.

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Minimum to none data needs to be hosted. Only the bot for Slack's webhook url and OAuth token are stored in Google's Firebase Firestore under a strict security policy.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Google Firebase